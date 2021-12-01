Give the Gift of an Experience for Xmas at INFLITE Experiences

We all have that one person in our lives who is so difficult to buy presents for, in other words the person who has everything, so what to give them for Xmas? INFLITE Experiences have come up with the ExperieNZ pass voucher to help you with your Xmas gift-giving. For every $500 you spend they will give you an additional $100 to spend in the next 12 months. A $100 reason to get excited about exploring your backyard!

The top New Zealand experiences for ExperieNZ, include Heli-Dining on Waiheke with Heletranz. This includes a one way scenic flight, bubbles on arrival, 3-course meal and ferry tickets. The package includes a spectacular scenic helicopter flight over the crater of Rangitoto Island (leaving from Albany) past Motutapu and Motuihe Islands en-route to Mudbrick Vineyard & Restaurant, and you will enjoy a glass of Mudbrick Bubbles on arrival.

This is followed by a superb 3-course a la carte lunch or dinner with coffee to end your meal, then either a ferry return to Auckland (lunch or dinner) or return by helicopter to Heletranz Heliport from Reeves Airfield (lunch only).

Also included is the Ultimate Alpine Experience, exploring the Glaciers by Ski Plane and Helicopter with Mount Cook Ski Planes & Helicopters. Highlights of this trip include spectacular views from above in a ski plane and a helicopter, landing on New Zealand’s longest glacier – the Tasman Glacier. Megan of Christchurch says, “10/10 – Most amazing experience and one anyone in the area should get to experience for themselves. Especially the landing on the glacier – just phenomenal to experience being up that high on the mountain and flying straight past the peak of Mt Cook”!

Last, but not least NZ highest skydive at 20,000 ft at Abel Tasman or Franz Joseph. You will enjoy beautiful views of the Tasman Terminal Lake, Grand Plateau, Hochstetter Icefall and cloud-piercing Aoraki/Mt Cook.

While tandem skydiving, you are paired with a professional tandem master who looks after you every step of the way, ensuring a safe and exhilarating skydive experience. BSkydives Make the Perfect Gift, so get a Gift Voucher today.

