Primecare Dental Provide Root Canal Therapy

A root canal is a treatment used to repair and save a tooth that is badly decayed or becomes infected. During a root canal procedure, the nerve and pulp are removed and the inside of the tooth is cleaned and sealed. Without treatment, the tissue surrounding the tooth will become infected and abscesses may form.

"Root canal" is the term used to describe the natural cavity within the center of the tooth. The pulp or pulp chamber is the soft area within the root canal. The tooth's nerve lies within the root canal.

A tooth's nerve is not vitally important to a tooth's health and function after the tooth has emerged through the gums. Its only function is sensory to provide the sensation of hot or cold. The presence or absence of a nerve will not affect the day-to-day functioning of the tooth.

Root canal therapy at Primecare Dental usually consists of two appointments spaced two weeks apart. In the first visit the inflamed or infected pulp is removed, and the root canals are cleaned, enlarged and shaped. At this visit it is most likely that anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial medicines will be put inside the root canal. A temporary filling protects the inside of the tooth until the following visit.

On the second visit the root canals are filled and the tooth restored. In most cases a crown is placed over the tooth to prevent fracture, splitting of the root and any leakage of the filling.

