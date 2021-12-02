SIMPOWER Have IOT Smart Tools In Stock

If you are an IOT entrepreneur or designer, looking for the best battery options to match your use case and support your project, then you have come to the right place. Whether you are at the beginning, or at an advanced stage of your smart device conception, SIMPOWER’s tools will help you find the right battery for your project.

If you are at an early stage of your project, the Smart Selector can help you —in just seven steps— discover which batteries match your use case, how much space you need to leave in your product design to accommodate them, an average estimation of their lifetime, and their price level. You can then edit the parameters of your application to find out in real time their impact on your battery choice. You can download a customised report, for free at the end of the process.

If you are further advanced in your project and need some more accurate modelling, the Wisebatt for SAFT platform is for you. You can estimate your device’s power consumption and try out software and hardware options to optimize its lifetime.

SIMPOWER has extensive knowledge and expertise of cells and battery pack build and is an exclusive distributor in New Zealand for SAFT, a world leader and innovator in cell technologies, as well as an approved distributor for PANASONIC, SENTRY, EVE, ARTS Energy and a supplier of FDK, DURACELL, Sonnenschein among others. They carry a wide range of many brands in stock and have the ability to source all leading brands from the global market place.

SIMPOWER is at the forefront of battery technology. With 40+ years of expertise and experience in research contracts, design and developing of both new technology cells and specialist industrial battery applications, so with this in mind, please take the time to find out more about lithium batteries and power supply for laptop computers by visiting the website at https://www.simpower.co.nz .