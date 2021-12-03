Clark Equipment For All Your Construction Equipment

Clark Equipment was established in 1948 as a manufacturing licensee of Clark Equipment Company of the United States, and over time they have launched and established many renowned products and brands such as CLARK material handling equipment and CLARK-HURTH driveline components. This month we look at their Omega range.

Their Omega Heavy Trucks are designed and manufactured in Australia by Clark Equipment, who have over 50 years history in the design, manufacture and support of materials handling equipment. The range includes Heavy Forklift Trucks, Empty Container Handlers, Dedicated Container Handlers, Reach Stackers, and other variants available for specialised applications, including construction.

The Omega Range of Dedicated Container Handlers (DCH) represents the culmination of 40 years container handling experience. The DCH is specially designed for the purpose of safely stacking loaded containers weighing up to 40,000kg five high. Featuring a luxury cabin with ergonomic joystick controls and CANbus management system, the Omega DCH range has set new standards of performance and reliability. Special models are available with reduced front end loading for wharf loading areas requiring lower pressures.

Similarly, Omega heavy forklift trucks are designed for premium, heavy duty applications requiring hard-working reliability and performance, while providing the latest in operator comfort and maximum safety. Models are rated to full lift height with side-shift fork positioner, ensuring maximum stability and residual capacity in heavy duty applications.

Heavy Duty uprights, hydraulics and fabricated assemblies mean the truck is designed to lift in high-cycle applications with consistent heavy loads. Units are powered by well-matched advanced electronic engines, transmissions and hydraulics to provide the right balance of power, efficiency and economy to meet the needs of industry. Automatic warning systems, centralised lubrication, sight gauges and a multi-functional integral hydraulic pressure gauge ensures an Omega is monitored and serviced with ease.

Clark Equipment has branches in Auckland, Tauranga and Christchurch and is in partnership with an extensive dealer network throughout New Zealand. This ensures that they deliver unparalleled sales and aftersales support, as well as offering comprehensive financial and rental packages to satisfy every clients’ need, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about used heavy machinery and construction equipment by visiting the website at www.clarkequipment.co.nz .