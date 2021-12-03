Auckland Softball hits back with top pre-Christmas action

Auckland Softball is back on the pitching mound with a gradual restart to the top echelons of the sport in the region.

The bulk of the season will restart in early January however some of the Pure Athletic NFS Premier and Reserve Grand games will now be played prior to Christmas.

The first games will be Saturday 4 December with defending men’s champions Auckland United hosting Accent Insurance Howick at Fowlds Park from 3pm. A reserve grade game between the two teams will be played as a curtain-raiser.

Auckland United have the Enoka brothers, Ben, Thomas and Campbell among over half a dozen Black Sox who can turn out at any time, while Howick have talented lefty Seth Gibson on their books.

In the men’s reserve grade the Mt Albert team have a double-header against Northcote followed by the Waitakere Bears at 1pm and 3pm respectively.

In the women's Premier comp the North Harbour Bandits are away to the Pure Athletic Mt Albert Ramblers at 1pm at Warren Freer Park.

Ramblers have a huge amount of experience they can call on with numerous former and current White Sox such as Katrina Nukunuku.

Women's reserve grade games will be played on Monday 6 December as Mt Albert are at home against Waitakere and the North Harbour Bandits and Northcote clash at Starling Park, both games from 7pm

The start for the bulk of the Auckland Softball season is still set for Saturday 8 January 2022 with finals day Saturday 9 April for all grades from U12 through to Division 1 Senior Competition.