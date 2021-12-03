Whitlock Williams Property Lawyers Advise on Buying Off the Plans

Buying “off the plans” means agreeing to purchase a property from a developer when it is still in the process of being built. However, when you're buying any home, a recommended property lawyer is a must. In the case of buying off plan, their eye for detail is going to be especially important.

First home buyers, especially, need a good lawyer on side to navigate potential pitfalls that could lose them their deposit, the house, or see them starting their house hunt on the back foot one to two years down the track.

When buying off the plans, a smaller deposit of 5 or 10 per cent is often required, leaving you more time to save and afford a higher quality home in a better location When you buy off the plan a legally binding contract governs the entire transaction - from payment of the deposit to the delivery of the building, so seeking help from a legal professional with experience in off the plan contracts will help make sure you understand what you're getting in to.

As Whitlock Williams advise, anyone who buys or sells a house should put safeguards in place to protect their interests in the property. This requires the assistance of a conveyancing lawyer or a property lawyer. A property lawyer takes on many important roles in the process of buying or selling property. Having an expert on your side is invaluable, especially when you are making what is often the biggest investment or transaction of your life.

There are also multiple distinct types of property ownership in New Zealand. Before buying a property, it is important to get professional legal advice on what the different types of ownership will mean over the long term. Whitlock Williams’ team are experts in property law, and can provide the professional advice you need to ensure you make the right decisions, and avoid financial and legal trouble later on.

