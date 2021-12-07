Auckland Softball gets top competitions underway

The pre-Christmas start to the Auckland Softball Pure Athletic NFS competition got underway with the first games since coming out of a covid-enforced lockdown.

Players and strategically spaced spectators took their part in a great start to the initial games with plenty of team and individual efforts.

Defending Forsyth Trophy winners Auckland United started with a strong victory 8-1 over Accent Insurance Howick, however it was a late surge for the home side at Fowlds Park with scores locked at 1-1 at the bottom of the fifth innings.

Howick were kept in the game by Cam Johnson’s pitching and monster home run by Nick Hanigan. However United then hit back in a big way to pile on runs and take the game in a big warning to all other sides in the competition.

They also had a 5-3 win in the reserve grade over Howick in a very successful opening weekend for the club.

Other men’s reserve games had the Mt Albert Pure Athletic Ramblers closed out a tight contest 4-2 over Northcote and then in the second part of the double-header they kept a clean scoresheet against the Waitakere Bears winning 6-0.

Despite his side not getting on the scoreboard Waitakere pitcher Carlos Amai-Tatu was one of the stars for his team facing 27 batters, taking eight strike-outs, and seven hits.

The women’s premier contest had Pure Athletic Ramblers win 6-0 over the North Harbour Bandits at Warren Freer Park with one of the highlights Brooke Whiteman hitting a big home run.

Bandits were first into the batter’s box with lead off Erena Sawada getting a drive ball down left field line, stealing second, moving to third on a sacrifice bunt by Silia Manukia, however she was left stranded on third base.

Ramblers had more success batting, with lead off Brooke Whiteman picking a walk, before scoring on a sacrifice bunt off the bat of Richlyn Tuhoro. the first run of the 2021/22 season.

Zoe Tolhopf also was awarded the safety of first base with four pitched balls, moving to third base on Katrina Nukunuku’s two base outfield hit. The bases became loaded when Leilani Andrew also was walked, Pearl-Marli Waetford was hit by a pitch which scored Tolhopf and Nukunuku scored on a wild pitch.

There were two more runs in the second innings for the home team with Gabby Murare being hit by a pitch, moved to second on a fielder’s choice error before scoring from second base on a hit by Tolhopf which forced an error scoring Whiteman as well.

The last scoring action was in the fourth innings where lead off Whiteman recorded an automatic over the centre field fence for a solo home run. Although Bandits were able to get 6 runners on base, these were all stranded.

Pitching for Northern Bandits was Cheyleigh Natana Wihongi who faced 8 batters before being replaced by Masana Ando who faced 27 batters taking 5 hits giving up 4 walks and 4 runs.

For Ramblers Nerida Elson, recently returned from USA, started the game on the mound facing 19 batters taking 9 strikeouts giving up 2 walks and 2 hits.

Justine Taku-Bedwell took over the pitching in the 6th innings facing 7 batters taking 2 strike outs giving up 1 walk and 1 hit.

it was notable that the game was officiated by an all-female crew with Heidi Leathart behind the plate, Lucy Pearce and Tash Raina-Nash running the bases and Lil Natana was the official scorer.

Saturday 4 December scores:

Premier Men; Auckland United 8 Accent Insurance Howick 1,

Reserve Men; Auckland United 5 Accent Insurance Howick 3, Mt Albert Pure Athletic Ramblers 4 Northcote 2, Mt Albert Ramblers 6 Waitakere Bears 0.

Premier Women; Mt Albert Pure Athletic Ramblers 6 Bandits 0.