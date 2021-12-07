Networking in Marlborough? Let the Area Dictate Your Approach

MARLBOROUGH

Networking can be tough. Even the most social amongst us can have days where it’s really difficult to feel invested in the process. Much of the negative associations with networking stem from previous bad experiences, along with two faulty assumptions: that networking requires ‘putting your game face on’ and embracing a ‘use and be used mentality’.

However, networking doesn’t have to be awful, draining, or about faking it till you make it. The key is just to embrace the networking style that best suits your personality. One simple way to do this is to use the area where you live and work to your advantage.

This is good news for those networking in Marlborough, as the region offers a variety of options. In fact, Marlborough business networking may well be the most fun in the whole country – since it does take place in wine country and all! It’s really simple, then, to use this region surrounded by mountains, sea, and walking trails, and known for its lively food and wine culture, to your networking advantage.

Rather than sitting in a stuffy conference room, why not meet people by joining a casual networking meetup, signing up to a hiking club, taking part in a wine-and-cheese tasting event, or catching a cruise around the Marlborough Sounds? You never know what kinds of key individuals you might meet who can help you grow your business. And the best part is, these encounters would be authentic, with individuals with whom you might actually share common interests.

Truly successful networking is about making real connections with real people, with business success and longevity a happy by-product of these relationships. So, rather than grinning and baring that next ‘forced encounter’, why not utilise all that Marlborough naturally has to offer and, in the process, grow your network.