Drainage TV Have Bookings Still Available Before Xmas

Xmas is a very busy time for everyone, but this year even more so with the huge interruptions caused by the COVID pandemic. However, Drainage TV have managed to stay open and providing their services throughout the lockdown, which means they still have bookings available before Xmas.

They can CCTV your drainage lines to have them ready for your building consent applications before everyone closes down for the Xmas break. CCTV drain inspections are used for a variety of reasons, from identifying the location of your drains and checking the condition of drains, to providing the required information for your building consent All Drainage TV’s operators are fully qualified and have current Watercare Health & Safety cards.

They have the camera technology to provide the clear pictures you need, and can get a clear image of the smallest drainage locations with a 25 to 75mm colour camera with LCD lighting. Their mainline tractor cameras are used for inspecting council drains 100mm and upwards. Whether you're building, renovating, installing a new drain, dealing with a blockage or any other issue, Drainage TV have a range of high-tech cameras to survey the problem.

The versatility of Drainage TV’s inspection concept, range of camera sizes and variety of mobility units enables inspections to be carried out almost everywhere. They provide services to both residential and commercial clients seeking CCTV drainage inspection services. When you're building over or near drainage lines, they can provide a comprehensive Works Over Report that adheres to Watercare requirements. If you wish to carry out any construction or excavation work near or over Watercare assets, you will require their approval.

So, with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about private drainage and camera drain inspections by visiting the website at www.drainagetv.co.nz .