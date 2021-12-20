Clark Equipment For All Your Used Heavy Machinery

Clark Equipment have a comprehensive range of new and used heavy machinery, and this month we feature their used Skid Steer loader and a used Cat Hydraulic excavator.

The new small platform 862kg rated operating capacity JCB 190 vertical lift skid steer incorporates JCB’s unique single boom and side entry design. Designed for comfort, safety, economy, productivity and durability, the 190s 44.7kW JCB Diesel by Kohler engine is tried, tested and proven.

The 190 has on average 60% better visibility and a 46% larger cab than rival manufacturers skid loader designs, and there are a whole host of other benefits too. Like ergonomic controls, an extremely tough powerful boom, and a low cost of ownership.

The used Cat 320DL hydraulic excavator features hydraulic quick hitch, tilt buck and a digging bucket with teeth, and a Wedgelock hydraulic clamp. Clark Equipment have simple no-fuss finance available, with discounted ong-term rental rates offered, and a comprehensive pre-delivery service and inspection.

Clark Equipment also stock a comprehensive range of equipment rentals for the cleaning, construction and material handling industries. When you are looking for construction equipment rentals, they understand that you require reliable, durable and high-performance tools.

Therefore, they go to great efforts to ensure their fleet of rental equipment is serviced regularly by their team of qualified technicians. All of their tools and heavy equipment are rented out in optimal condition, which means higher efficiency for you to tackle the most challenging jobs.

Clark Equipment rent all the heavy equipment you will require for your project, from Forklifts, Excavators and Compactors to Tools and Attachments, and have been supplying rental equipment nationwide for over 70 years and are committed to satisfying their clients' needs.

If you are unsure of which tool you require for your job, please do not hesitate to reach out to Clark Equipment’s friendly team, and have the expertise to advise you on the most appropriate equipment needed for your project.

With this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about electric forklifts and used heavy machinery by visiting the website at www.clarkequipment.co.nz .