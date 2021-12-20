Whitlock Williams Will Help You Set Up a Trust

Whitlock Williams’ team of lawyers in Auckland have a wealth of experience and knowledge in asset planning, so whether you want to create a family trust or organize estate administration, they can help with the journey.

Creating a family trust is one of the best ways to protect your assets. A family trust can offer protection from relationship property claims, creditors, and claims made against your estate. Whitlock Williams’ trust lawyers will help you create your family trust and ensure all the right legal processes are followed.

Family trusts are designed to protect your assets and benefit members of your family beyond your lifetime. When your assets are in a family trust you no longer have legal ownership of them – the assets are owned by the trustees, for the benefit of your family members.

People usually set up a family trust to get some benefit from no longer personally owning an asset. A family trust may be useful to protect selected assets against claims and creditors – for example, to protect a family home from the potential failure of a business venture. You can also set aside money for special reasons, such as a child or grandchild’s education, and ensure your children, not their partners, keep their inheritances. You can also manage the risk of unwanted claims on your estate when you die, such as from a former partner.

Good advice on trusts is important, so getting professional advice is vital, right from the start. It may seem expensive to get an expert in, but it may cost even more if things are not done well.

Creating wills and trusts is essential for the future of your assets and your children.

