Healthy Homes NZ For Your Annual Property Compliance

New healthy homes standards for rental properties in New Zealand became law on 1 July 2019. The standards will play a significant role in improving the wellbeing of New Zealanders and their families. This includes new minimum standards for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture and drainage, and draught stopping in rental properties.

Tenancy Services have released a full set of documents and standards that rental properties MUST follow to meet the Healthy Homes Standards.

Healthy Homes NZ make sure your property is compliant now, and that it stays compliant in the future. Keeping track of working smoke alarms has been a legal requirement for property managers and landlords since 2016. Since 1 December 2020, there is the added requirement to include a current Healthy Homes Compliance Statement with each new or renewed tenancy, adding yet another task to an already extensive list of rental compliance requirements.

Healthy Homes’ subscription service helps cover these requirements, as well as provide a scheduled service for key elements in a property that require annual maintenance to maintain warranties and effective operation - without you having to think about it.

Their technicians can provide a full audit of your property against the five standards of the Healthy Homes regulations and report on what you may need to do to meet these new requirements. Once all work is completed, an updated Healthy Homes Assessment Report and Certificate is automatically produced and will be provided to you directly.

So, to make things as simple and cost-effective as possible, their pricing follows a ‘buy more, save more’ structure. Your most expensive ‘main service’ will be billed at full price, and every add-on after that will be charged at a reduced rate.

With this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about property assessment services and house maintenance Wellington by visiting the website at https://www.healthhomesnz.co.nz .