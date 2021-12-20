NZ Blinds Open All Over the Holiday Season

For anyone wanting to get on with their new build or renovation this summer, the good news is that NZ Blinds never close, and process orders daily during this time. They report they have had a very busy 2021, and can advise that 2022 looks to be even busier with the expected building boom about to take place.

However, it is a good idea to get your orders in now, to hold your place in manufacturing, as imported items are not much affected by New Zealand Christmas holiday dates. NZ Blinds’ suggested products for summer are sunscreen roller blinds, and parts and accessories, so we look at their range of these blinds to install for summer.

If you are indoors on a warm summer's day, it can feel a little gloomy to have all your curtains or blinds pulled shut. With such a glorious day outside, you don't want to block out your view. However, that is what many people in Auckland do in order to keep the cool in and the heat out.

Fortunately, there is another way to let natural light into your home while keeping cool. Sunscreen roller blinds are extremely practical; especially when it comes to allowing you enjoy the view without compromising the temperature of your home.

Sunscreen roller blinds are available at NZ Blinds in a wide range of fabric colours with the option of combining as a “combo blind” with any blackout blind, to give the best of both worlds. Sunscreen fabrics provide UV protection, reducing UV and heat by up to 97% while allowing “soft light” into your room, and are suitable for daytime privacy.

The standard Sunscreen Roller Blind is flame-retardant and made of 30% polyester and 70% PVC coating. These blinds are easy to clean, simply use a damp cloth and soapy water to wipe off dust.

NZ Blinds would like to take this time to wish all their customers a very happy Christmas and a safe and hopeful new year, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about sunscreen roller blinds and custom made blinds by visiting the website at https://www.nzblinds.co.nz .