For Couples in a Rut, Therapists are Recommending Dancing

Studies have shown that people in long-term relationships who find themselves ‘bored’ tend to express greater general discontent in their relationships over time. In cases where this discontent continues unchecked, couples are at an increased likelihood of breaking up, or experiencing greater overall unhappiness should they remain together. Conversely, couples who continuously find excitement in their relationship tend to better weather stresses, and generally express greater levels of commitment to and happiness in their relationships.

It is no wonder, then, that therapists versed in couples counselling often recommend struggling couples to engage in new hobbies that they can do together. In fact, the more couples do things together, the better able they are to learn more about one another and engage in meaningful communication. Having shared experiences – be they repacking kitchen cupboards or taking a trip – helps to create a sense of unity and interest that can stave off boredom.

One excellent activity that therapists recommend to couples stuck in a rut is dancing. This is because dancing provides a shared activity where each party must work with the other in order to create something special. Salsa is a particularly great partner dance option for this, as it is challenging but fun, and tends to be easier for beginners to learn than some other dance forms. Couples salsa dancing lessons also help partners to tap into their ‘sexy side’, and cause them to work together and communicate in a productive way so as to get the steps right.

The kinds of skills – communication, connection, encouragement, and having fun – that couples learn on the dancefloor can be translated to their daily lives and, thereby, improve their overall relationship. So, for any couples needing to overcome boredom, why not take professional therapists’ advice and join a dance class?