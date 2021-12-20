Salsa Dancing - A Great Way to Get Fit...and Find Love?

Thanks to lockdowns, working from home, and various other factors, many of us have struggled to maintain a healthy and connected lifestyle over this pandemic period. There is, however, no reason to continue down this path – especially if salsa dancing is an option.

As one of the most popular dance forms in the world, it’s easy to find a local studio that teaches salsa. Many teachers also offer online classes. Despite being a couples dance, it is possible to still learn the steps without a partner, which makes salsa a pandemic-friendly option for those needing to socially distance. Of course, at some point finding a dance partner would be necessary, but don’t let a lack of one prevent you from dipping your feet in.

Salsa is a great form of exercise because it includes both cardio and strength training. That is, its fast pace means you’ll be burning calories, while your interactions with your partner – leans, spins, and sometimes even lifts – all work out your muscles. This dance form is also fun, which means that you’re far more likely to keep coming back each week and you won’t get bored. In so doing, you’ll build a new, healthy habit.

And if all that wasn’t reason enough to take up salsa, it’s good to know that a salsa date night can do wonders for your relationship, as you and your date will be participating in an exciting and engaging activity that can reignite your passion. For those who are single, who knows, maybe joining an open salsa event could lead to finding a partner both on and off the dancefloor. Whatever the case, salsa is a great way to get back in shape, make new friends, and start undoing some of the unhealthy and isolating habits brought on by the pandemic.