Anyone Can Earn Money on Twitch – But It's Not Necessarily Easy

In a bid to undo the economic damage of the current pandemic, many are seeking out alternative streams of income. If you, like many others, are looking to supplement your income by getting into streaming on Twitch, there are a few things to keep in mind – the primary of which is that making money on this platform is absolutely possible, but it won’t happen overnight.

Essentially, there are three main avenues for gaining revenue on Twitch, namely independently, as a Twitch Affiliate, or as a Twitch Partner. For any of these to work, the first thing you need to do is be very specific about the kind of content you wish to produce and the audience you want to target. From there, you need to invest in some decent hard- and software as well as a Twitch streaming server that can ensure that your streams reach your viewers as seamlessly and at the best quality as possible.

If you’re new to Twitch, you’ll have to find ways of making money independently. This can be done through getting donations, sharing your streams on YouTube for ad revenue, or selling merchandise. As you stream more regularly and your viewer base grows, you can become a Twitch Affiliate, which allows you to make money off of viewer subscriptions, Twitch Bits, and percentages from affiliate brand sales. Sponsorships are also easier to gain at the Affiliate level. Finally, Twitch Partners can earn money via direct product sales revenues and paid advertising. However, becoming a Partner is ‘invite only’, and can be difficult to achieve.

If you’re looking for an alternative source of income, have a creative idea to draw in viewers, and are willing to put in some time and effort, Twitch could prove just the right avenue.