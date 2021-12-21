Wanganui – Something Off The Beaten Track For Travellers

WHANGANUI

It’s been some time since the world’s population could travel freely. And while there are still restrictions in place, much of the world is steadily opening up again to welcome both local and international travellers. This is good news for the New Zealand economy, which relies quite heavily on the country’s tourism industry.

With that said, however, travel is notably different from pre-Covid days. From the need for things like vaccine passports, pre-flight Covid-tests, and possibly undergoing quarantine, to travellers balancing tighter budgets, much about tourism has changed. One key change has been travellers deliberately avoiding tourist hotspots in a bid to uphold some level of social distancing while still taking in the sights and activities of the places they’re visiting.

For both local and international tourists, then, Wanganui offers much in the way of tourist value but without the expenses or tourist traps with which more well-known New Zealand locations might present. For art and history lovers, this smaller city offers much in the way of galleries, museums, walking tours, cultural events, and creative displays – including glassblowing demonstrations and the Sound Valley/Taiororua festival. There’s also a lot to do for those interested in physical activities, including cycling and walking trails, river expeditions, or hiking up to the Bridge to Nowhere.

Foodies are also in for a treat, with many an artisanal café and/or restaurant catering for various budgets that serve up top-quality coffees, gourmet lunches, and other tasty treats. Wanganui accommodation is also diverse, and travellers are likely to find a great place to stay in close proximity to any number of local attractions.

If the hustle and bustle of bigger and more popular locations like Auckland and Wellington don’t seem as appealing as they did pre-Covid, why not head to Wanganui for something a little different?