Christchurch An Ideal City For E-Bikes

CHRISTCHURCH

For many years, most modern cities’ development has resulted in sprawl due to development spreading outwards and developers holding the assumption that commuters will simply continue using cars and other forms of transport like trains or buses to cover the extended distances. While not wholly immune to this trend, New Zealand’s naturally limited space has resulted in comparatively more compact urban and suburban designs that promote lower carbon emissions and greater physical activity.

Of New Zealand’s bigger cities, Christchurch is a particularly good example, as its ‘small town feel’ allows residents to run all kinds of errands within a limited area; thereby saving time, energy, and fuel. The close proximity between amenities also means that it’s easier to walk or cycle from place to place, with many locals opting to barely ever use their cars. Cycling is made even easier thanks to the city’s accessible biking lanes.

As the world seeks new ways to counter global warming, there is an increasing call for alternative modes of transport. E-bikes top the list, as they release zero carbon emissions and allow commuters to travel further distances than they might be able to with a normal bike. In fact, in Christchurch electronic bikes are particularly well suited for riders who might not be fit enough to cycle completely on their own steam, but who would like to take advantage of the city’s cycle routes to reduce their commute time to work. Christchurch’s surrounds also encourage walking and cycling in nature, which can further promote the use of e-bikes in the future for those looking to up their weekend activities.

Cities around the world could learn from Christchurch’s design to promote e-bike use in their own populations, as good city layouts can increase citizen willingness to drop their cars in favour of this more environmentally-friendly mode of transportation.