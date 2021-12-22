Budget Tight? You Can Still Give Your Kitchen A Facelift

CHRISTCHURCH

Christchurch’s older residential properties have seen a prolonged upturn in sales since around mid-2020. One reason is that many new entrants to the property market have opted to purchase older Christchurch homes at a comparatively cheaper price, with their sights set on updating the interiors.

In any residential property, the kitchen is one of the key rooms that turn a house into a home. However, it can be costly to renovate. Homeowners looking to update their older kitchens would be please to find, though, that there are ways of updating a kitchen without breaking the bank.

For owners on a budget and who are happy with their original kitchen layout, some easy ways of sprucing up this area include replacing or repainting cabinets; updating cabinet handles; and/or switching out old taps with something more modern. Another option is to replace the overhead lighting and/or add accent lighting in key areas. Simply reorganising the kitchen’s storage and removing unnecessary clutter from countertops can also make a world of difference.

Owners with a little more cash to spare could consider installing new cabinetry, splashbacks, and/or countertops. Investing in new appliances can also make the kitchen space look fresher, as can the addition of interesting artwork, modern window treatments, and updated flooring.

Full kitchen renovations in Christchurch can also be budget friendly. The key, though, is to work with a designer and contractor who are able to work within given specifications and who are willing to make use of reclaimed materials or give suggestions for different material options that better suit a given budget. Good contractors should also offer suggestions for items that might not necessarily need to be updated as well as general solutions to bring costs down.

Just because budgets may be tight doesn’t mean that kitchens have to remain outdated.