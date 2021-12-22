E-Bikes: Top Transport Device Of The Future?

DUNEDIN

Climate change is impacting every sphere of society. On the one hand, the world is facing increased cases of natural disasters, food and water insecurity, and various related knock-on negative socioeconomic consequences. On the other, these issues are forcing innovation.

While industries seek their own innovative solutions to counter climate change, the average person should also be playing their part. One dramatic way to do so is by reducing carbon emissions through no longer using petrol- or diesel-run cars. Various studies have indicated that simply replacing car use once to three times a week with ‘active transport’ (i.e., walking or cycling) can significantly reduce an individual’s carbon emissions. If even only every third person did this, some studies estimate that personal carbon emissions could drop by as much as 80%. While this does not account for industry-related emissions, which are by far the bigger percentage, this kind of personal reduction is still valuable.

Taking public transport also lowers emissions when compared to single-driver car use, but the way of the future is electronic bikes and cars. Of these two, e-bikes are 100% zero emission and their batteries do not contain lead. Both e-bikes and e-cars do still result in waste, however, which remains a concern, but most e-bike parts are recyclable, and their durability means that it will be years before they need to be discarded. Of course, e-cars are the better option for long-distance travel at greater speeds, but considering that most commuters use their current cars to travel short distances, e-bikes tend to be the better option for town travelling.

When considering how e-bikes can assist with reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions, while simultaneously improving general health and wellbeing, it is no wonder that many are predicting that they will become the transport device of choice in the near future.