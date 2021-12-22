Is Investing In Auckland-Specific SEO Still Worth It In 2022?

AUCKLAND

There are many avenues that a company can use to reach its ideal customer. While word-of-mouth will forever be the pinnacle of marketing, other effective options include practicing both mass and niche marketing strategies, including investing in television and radio ads, presenting at conferences and trade shows, handing out promotional material at events or to passers-by, cold-calling, and developing customer loyalty programmes.

Aside from these strategies, digital marketing is essential in our modern world, since the vast majority of consumers spend extended amounts of time on the internet. Building a successful digital marketing strategy includes improving direct online engagement with customers via social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram; establishing brand authority via a professional website and LinkedIn profile, and presenting online and in-person workshops or keynote addresses; investing in online ads; and affiliating your brand with other influential players that your customers might follow or engage with online.

Another vital marketing strategy is to invest in local SEO. With all the available marketing options, this might seem like a less ideal approach on the surface, since SEO generally takes longer to reap results. However, there is great value in appearing on the first page of organic search results, especially when you consider that most consumers still actively undertake searches more so than engaging with brands via their social media accounts or online ads.

Local SEO is also especially effective for smaller businesses, as it greatly increases their visibility when competing with larger brands. Therefore, companies operating in the Auckland area are still going to find it worthwhile to hire an SEO Auckland company to improve their local search result standings, even in 2022, as more and more consumers appreciate honed content that clearly speaks to their needs, rather than marketing that paints in broad brush strokes.