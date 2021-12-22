Glass Splashbacks Are Making A Giant Comeback

Some years ago, glass splashbacks began to fade out of style. One of the reasons for this was that glass was pricy, and its high-gloss finish didn’t sit well with many average homeowners. However, glass splashbacks – especially for kitchens – are now making a comeback.

During the years when this option became less favoured, much has changed. For one, improved manufacturing processes have made glass splashbacks cheaper. Their affordability is also linked to their greater demand, which has come about as a result of there being far more design options to choose from than around a decade ago. Now, those looking into glass splashbacks will find a wide array of colours and even patterned designs. These splashbacks also range from semi-matte all the way through to high gloss, which offers consumers more selections to fit with their preferred kitchen aesthetic.

While still pricier than other available options, its long-term savings and ease of use make investing in a glass splashback worthwhile. Glass splashbacks are also custom-fit, and since they are constructed as whole ‘slabs’, there is no grout that needs filling from time to time, as is the case with tiles. Their structural integrity also makes these splashbacks highly resistant to chips and scratches, which increases their longevity considerably when compared to other materials. A further benefit is that glass is non-porous, which means it’s exceptionally easy to clean. Not only is it simple to wipe away things like oil splatter, but the surface does not readily show up wipe marks or fingerprints.

Purchasing glass splashbacks is also simple. While it might be nice to view options in a showroom, it’s just as easy to buy glass kitchen splashbacks online. Given all the benefits of modern glass splashbacks, it’s unlikely that they will see a similar relegation as what happened previously.