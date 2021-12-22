New Zealand Companies' Investment In SEO Seeing Continued Growth

SEO has become a mainstay in digital marketing. While many claim approaches like paid ads and influencer-based collaborations are better, the most recent data indicate that SEO remains a front-runner for actually converting clicks to sales – the process just takes a bit longer.

The main reason for SEO’s continued existence is that consumers’ first engagement with companies tends to be through organic internet searches. Think of it this way – someone looking for a piano teacher is most likely to search for one in their area via a search engine like Google. While paid ads and social media engagement all have a place and can result in more immediate traffic to websites, SEO’s natural ‘long game’ approach equates to more sustainable conversions over time. In other words, investing in SEO can result in more targeted consumers who are more likely to not only visit a business website but actually make a purchase and possibly even become loyal customers.

This is why SEO NZ continues to see growth, because NZ locals actively use search engines to find and engage with local companies. Considering the increasing number of NZ consumers who shop online and who desire to actively support local businesses, it is clear why more and more NZ companies are not only investing in SEO but reaping valuable returns on such investments.

In an increasingly competitive digital environment, SEO is one of the key strategies that NZ companies can and should employ to reach their target markets, particularly at the local level. Good SEO helps consumers drown out the noise and increases the chance of them connecting with a specific business. Although SEO should never be a company’s sole marketing strategy, its worth cannot be overstated, which is why it is likely that NZ companies’ SEO investment will continue to grow into the future.