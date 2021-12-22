Paying Attention To The Small Things Can Make A Big Difference In Your Relationship

Hollywood and social media would have us believe that romance is all about grand gestures and ‘perfect’ occasions. But the reality is that it’s often the small, everyday things that can prove the most romantic and beneficial for enduring happiness and relational fulfilment.

Paying attention to and meeting your partner’s needs – like allowing them a safe space to vent about a problem at work, or taking out the trash without being asked – can help to build security and intimacy. Sharing daily activities like cooking supper or cleaning the house can also bring couples closer together.

Another key ingredient is to date each other, regardless of how long you’ve been together. This means specifically scheduling time for a date at least once a month. It also means being spontaneous – surprising your partner with a last minute date night can do wonders to spice up your love life.

Taking time to be deliberate about the date is also important. For couples who have perhaps got into the habit that ‘date night’ is only ever going out for dinner, for example, trying a new activity like dancing, attending a cooking class, going for a hike, or building a puzzle together could be a welcome change. Opting to celebrate the anniversary of something unique to your relationship could also be fun, and will show your partner that even the small things matter to you.

Being intentional about your interactions with your significant other, seeking ways to make them happy, and adding a dollop of whimsy and spice every now and then can help to keep a relationship strong and exciting. So, while there’s no need to throw grand gestures out completely, it’s good to know that it’s really the everyday acts of kindness that sustain a relationship long-term.