New Year, New Ways To Approach Dating

Let’s be honest, much of modern dating is basically just a dumpster fire at this point. Between hours of swiping only to get subpar dates on the ever-increasing number of available apps, remaining in the ‘talking stage’ for what seems like an eternity, to being ghosted on the regular, there’s not much that makes dating in the 2020s fun. Covid’s also just made it that much harder to go out and meet people.

But, all is not lost! Our world’s prolonged isolation has provided the opportunity to rethink dating in the modern age. While there will always be a place for dating apps, as the world slowly begins to open up again, many singles looking for love are considering unique, and sometimes ‘old school’ approaches to finding a date – think acquaintance introductions, hiring matchmakers, frequenting bookstores, taking up a new hobby, or striking up a polite conversation with someone while waiting in line.

Options like online speed dating and quiz nights are gaining in popularity as ways of meeting people; but dancing seems to have particularly sparked an interest. For people living in areas where in-person activities are up and running again, attending dance classes or socials is a great way to meet new people, or reignite that spark with a current significant other. Salsa is an especially favoured option for date night dancing, as it’s sexy, fun, and relatively easy to learn. Those living in areas where there are still social restrictions can also easily attend online dance classes, which can be just as fun to do in the safety of your own home as they are in-person.

With 2022 around the corner, it might be time to take a new approach to dating in the new year. Who knows, it might just lead to the relationship you’ve been looking for!