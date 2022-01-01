All You Need to Know About Canopy Cancer Care

Canopy Cancer Care is a leading private clinic for adult cancer patients., and their team specialise in the care of patients requiring cancer treatment with chemotherapy, immunotherapy, antibody therapy, hormone therapy and more targeted therapies. The Canopy vision is to offer New Zealanders world-class cancer care, delivered locally.

Every day and with every patient, they work towards this goal. The Canopy team have been providing world-class services since 2010, and have built a strong team who are all passionate about their patients and the outcomes that matter to them most. They aim to provide the highest quality of care and will co-ordinate all aspects of treatment where possible.

If you are based in Auckland, you have the option to the seen at either their Epsom or Takapuna clinics. When confirming your appointments, please let your scheduler or nurse know your preferred location, as their teams work across both sites on a regular basis so you can be assured of the same world class levels of care and attention. The club sandwiches are even the same at both sites!

Canopy is there to help, with five clinics in Tauranga, Auckland (Epsom and North Shore), Whangarei and now also in the Hawke's Bay in Hastings. The Canopy Team has been built over time to ensure that they have the very best oncologists, haematologists, nursing, pharmacy and support staff to care for their patients.

As well as top class clinical care and support, Canopy have also developed a program of non-clinical support services to ensure that their patients physical and mental wellbeing is addressed along side their clinical care. This wellness toolkit is called Under the Canopy, and is unique to Canopy Cancer Care. All providers are of the highest quality and work closely with their clinical teams where necessary.

With all this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about skin cancer and lymphoma by visiting the website at http://www.canopycancercare.co.nz .