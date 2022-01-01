Ask Bartercard Shows How You Can Re-Attract Customers With Bartercard

Businesses have been hit hard over the past 12 months and no more so than in the last three months during lockdown. With businesses finally reopening we need to concentrate on retrieving those customers who may have fallen by the wayside in the meantime.

Bartercard has some tips on how to re-attract your former customers, and bring new customers to your business, implementing fresh ideas to revive your business. For a start, there are Bartercard members who offer consulting services that can help bring new customers through your door. As well, you’ll find many forms of media such as radio, newspaper, and magazines where you can use your trade dollars to advertise your products and services instead of cash.

Being a Bartercard member gives you immediate access to the world’s largest business-to-business trade exchange and the opportunity to network with over 10,000 cardholders in New Zealand alone. Several large B2B networking organisations are also members of Bartercard. You can pay your membership using your trade dollars and network with potential customers in both the cash and trade economy.

Attracting new customers is one of the main reasons why thousands of business owners are choosing to join Bartercard each year. It opens up a whole new market of buyers who are motivated to spend their trade dollars and offset their cash expenses, and Bartercard guarantee extra sales through their community of tens of thousands of cardholders worldwide.

On average members can expect a 10% increase in customers with Bartercard, which can also lead to extra customers in the cash economy through word-of-mouth recommendations. If service is great, people will tell their friends and family about it whether they are in Bartercard or not.

There are many more ways to re-think your approach to bringing new customers into your business, such as downloading their free eBook Eight Ways to Attract New Customers. You’ll learn new ways to increase your market share, gain a competitive advantage and achieve success, and with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about what is Bartercard and business relationships by visiting the website at http://askbartercard.co.nz .