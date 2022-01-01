Protecta Insurance Offer Three Types of Mechanical Breakdown Insurance

Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI) is an optional policy that you can add to your existing motor vehicle insurance to cover you from sudden and unforeseen mechanical and electrical failure. Protecta Insurance is proud to offer three types of MBI cover: Pinnacle, Optimum and Maxi. You can purchase when you buy your vehicle from a

Protecta approved Dealership.

Your options include Pinnacle, which covers major mechanical, electrical and electronic components including labour. This policy type covers:

Vehicles up to 150,000 kms at the policy start date

Vehicles no more than 15 years old at the expiry of the policy.

Includes cover for Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

Optimum covers major mechanical, electrical and electronic components including labour. This policy type covers:

Vehicles up to 225,000 kms at the policy start date

Vehicles no more than 20 years old at the expiry of the policy.

Includes cover for Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

24/7 Roadside Assistance

Maxi covers major mechanical, electrical and electronic components including labour. This policy type covers:

Vehicles up to 250,000 kms at the policy start date

Vehicles no more than 20 years old at the expiry of the policy.

Includes cover for Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

If you need roadside assistance you can call 0800 PROTECT (0800 776 832) and quote your policy number and vehicle registration number, and remember, when you need it the most help is only a phone call away. It is also a great idea to read your Policy Conditions which include important details about the limits of your insurance cover.



Your Claim Limit and Excess depend on your vehicle type and the amount of kms on your odometer at the policy start date. You can find your Claim Limit and Excess in your Certificate of Insurance.

Having MBI doesn’t protect you against damage and injuries from accidents, while your car insurance plan doesn’t cover mechanical failure repairs. Albeit beneficial and reliable, even the most comprehensive car insurance plans may still not be able to cover the specific instance of your car breaking down. With a mechanical breakdown insurance, simple repairs—such as damaged water pumps—are covered.

Protecta Insurance is proudly New Zealand owned and operated, with 35 years of experience insuring Kiwis and offering exceptional customer service. They offer generous claim limits, reasonable policy conditions, an easy claims system, and a New Zealand based contact centre that is always here to help, so with this in mind, please take a moment to find out more about car quotes online and classic car insurance quotes by visiting the website at https://protectainsurance.co.nz .