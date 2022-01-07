AUCKLAND

We are one of the best companies that give you the services of a professional electrician south Auckland. Electrical South Auckland has been in the business of serving commercial and residential clients with top-notch electrical services. Our team of technicians is licensed and insured. We can handle all types of electrical works as we have knowledgeable and skilled electricians. We are the only company with a fast response team for all types of electrical emergencies. Our electrical contractors always find a way of giving you superior quality services at affordable rates. We will amaze you with our exceptional customer care service. Contact us today and get a great deal for all the services that you may need

Electrical South Auckland

13C Trimmer Terrace

Papatoetoe

Auckland 2025

09-884 6521

https://www.electriciansouthauckland.kiwi/