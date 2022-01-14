Mega Wreckers, keeping the mighty Waikato clean and green

Mega Wreckers Limited is a Hamilton-based car wreckers, cash for cars, and scrap car removal service. We service the greater Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

Did you know every year about 3.156 million tonnes of waste goes to landfill in New Zealand? There are over 4 million vehicles in New Zealand and it has been on the rise. At Mega Wreckers Hamilton, our aim is simple, to recycle the vehicles that have served their purpose. Our mission is to do our part in keeping NZ clean and green by recycling vehicles. We purchase and recycle thousands of vehicles every year, proudly playing a major role in keeping NZ clean for generations to come.

At Mega Wreckers, we take a massive responsibility after purchasing an unwanted vehicle from a customer, then recycle. Every vehicle we purchase goes through a process to make sure each and every bit of it is recycled, from the body to fluids. We scrap the metal, put the reuseable parts to use, and get rid of the dangerous fluids responsibly. So you can be rest assured when you sell your vehicle to us you also make us responsible for it from there.

Got an old unwanted vehicle that is nothing but a pile of scrap? Reach out to our team to see how we can get rid of it, responsibly, for you. We also pay a handsome amount of cash for cars- you may make some good money for the pile of scrap.

We purchase all types of vehicles, no WOF, no REGO, accidental, rusty, running, or not. Our mission is to recycle them and we buy them all. So contact us today if you would like to sell your scrap car for cash.

As we purchase and recycle thousands of vehicles every year, imagine the number of reusable parts from them. That is correct, thousands of parts for almost every make and model, and a growing stock by day.

So if you need a quality and genuine used part, at extremely affordable rates, for your vehicle then reach out to us.

Let's work together to keep Aotearoa clean and green.

The management of Mega Wreckers Limited strongly believe and are proud of the green clean New Zealand image, and we strive to one 100% recycle your vehicles both for local and overseas markets. With close to a decade of experience in this industry you would hardly find a team of more professional and honest to deal with.

Mega Wreckers have yards both in Hamilton and Auckland and provide the following services.

Car Wreckers Hamilton, Cash For Cars Hamilton, and Car Removal Hamilton services the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions.

Car Wreckers Auckland, Cash for Cars Auckland, and Car Removal Auckland services the Auckland and Northland regions.



