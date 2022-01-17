Renovation Ideas To Make Your Kitchen Look Expensive

CHRISTCHURCH

You've been dreaming about a new kitchen for years. You can finally afford it, and now you're wondering what renovations to make. The remodel's cost will depend on your budget, but some ideas will help your kitchen look expensive without breaking the bank.

Below is a rundown of renovation ideas that will give your kitchen an upgraded appearance without costing too much money.

Upgrade Your Lighting

Start by replacing your current lighting fixture with the more elegant and classy one. You can do this in various ways, such as installing chandeliers or incorporating a pendant lamp on each side of the kitchen island. It will instantly give a luxurious look to your kitchen while adding drama when you turn them on at night.

You can choose from various colors, such as white or different shades of gold and silver, to make it look luxurious.

Perform Hardware Upgrade

Performing hardware upgrades is one of the most accessible and affordable ways to give your kitchen an expensive look. This means changing the cabinet hardware with something more luxurious, like brushed nickel or copper accents. Besides, You can also add new pulls and knobs to make a statement.

Incorporate Artwork Into Your Kitchen

Artwork can make a kitchen look more expensive. Make sure that you use a large painting or other artworks instead of small ones to impact your space. For example, hanging gilded frames with antique paintings will undoubtedly do the trick if you want to go for a traditional and classic theme.

Repaint the Cabinets

Repainting your cabinets is an excellent way to make your kitchen look expensive. You can choose a different color from what you currently have or go with a glossy finish to make them stand out more. However, when you are unsure of what to do, professional kitchens renovations in Christchurch will come in handy.

Add Luxury Vinyl

An excellent way to add a touch of luxury and make your kitchen look expensive is by adding luxury vinyl. This will give the space a high-end look while remaining durable and easy to clean. Ensure to choose a color or pattern that complements the existing decor in your kitchen.

Give Your Kitchen An Expensive Look Today

These are just a few ideas to help you renovate your kitchen on a budget. With a little bit of creativity and some DIY skills, you can make your kitchen look like it cost a fortune.