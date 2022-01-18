When Water Needs To Be More Than Just Water, There's The Hydraulic Dosing Pump

We live in a world where oftentimes what we see isn’t always what we’re getting. We can look at an apple and assume that that’s all there is. But chances are that apple has undergone all kinds of treatments and processes – all with the intention of ensuring that the eater is, ultimately, getting the best taste and nutrients from this particular fruit.

The same applies to our water. As much as we’d love to believe that the water flowing from our taps comes straight from a 100% fresh and natural water supply, the reality is that everyday drinking water is subjected to various processes in order to ensure that it is free from harmful bacteria and other things that could cause illness. Not only that, but our water is even supplemented with things like trace amounts of fluoride, which can actually benefit our health.

And it doesn’t stop there. It’s possible to manipulate water supply for any number of health and productive purposes, like adding necessary medications to treat farm animals or distributing fertilisers and other chemicals to aid in crop health and growth.

But all this comes with an important caveat: any water additives must be included in healthy amounts and at correct intervals. This is very important, as even the most beneficial additives can prove dangerous or detrimental if their addition is poorly managed or if incorrect doses are applied. To ensure responsible and accurate dosing, then, hydraulic dosing pumps NZ must be installed. These pumps are vital for ensuring accuracy and safety when there’s a need to dose water with any form of additive.

So, next time you interact with water in its many forms, it might be good to remember that a lot goes into ensuring its safety for use.