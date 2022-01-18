It Doesn't Vave To Be All Or Nothing When It Comes To Healthcare

It’s no secret that chiropractors have a poor reputation, both in the medical community and amongst lay people, with many viewing chiropractors as charlatans who are ‘not real doctors’ and who are only out there to make a quick buck. While admittedly there have been chiropractors over the years who have extended their claims and practices beyond what chiropracty can (and should) provide patients, the reality is that properly trained chiropractors offer great value in the healthcare field, and extending the reputation of a handful of ‘quacks’ to an entire community discredits the good and scientifically valid work of the vast majority of chiropractors.

In fact, there’s an ever-growing collaboration between traditional medical professionals and chiropractors, as our understanding of the need for holistic healthcare deepens. This collaboration, in part, is due to how legitimate chiropractors provide various assistive therapies – not just spinal manipulation – to patients that can assist them in anything from pain management and muscle spasm relief to sprain support. The general Auckland chiropractor can also make valuable movement and dietary recommendations to improve overall patient health.

There is, furthermore, increasing evidence-based research that shows that movement – including joint manipulation – is key for overall health and longevity, as well as growing data that medication-based approaches are not always beneficial in the long term. Exercise, nutrition, and mental and emotional wellbeing all also play a role in patient health and wellness. The truth is that chiropracty might not be suitable for some people – in the same way that traditional medical treatment might not be suitable for others.

The more we begin to understand the nuances of the human body and health, the more we see that oftentimes a combination of traditional and alternative treatments, rather than an all or nothing approach, can lead to better patient outcomes.