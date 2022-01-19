Affordable Indoor Date Night Ideas

You know when you feel the flutter, and realise that you have met somebody really great. And now you're clinking glasses in that one classy bar, sharing popcorn under the light of the silver screen, playing with the candle flame over dinner. The spark is real. But when it comes to spending time with your beau at home, making the evening special can be a bit of a challenge.

Date Night Dancing

Salsa is a beautiful social dance, experienced as a conversation between partners. Dancing salsa gives you the chance to really feel your relationship dynamic, though tapping into the way that your lead and follower energies come together. If you are new to dancing salsa, following an online course is a good idea; learning a new skill is a flirty bonding experience. Dancing can be intimate and it is also very fun - making it perfect for removing the awkwardness of a new date or adding spice to a longstanding relationship. Either way, spinning around the kitchen and melting into laughter is a good memory to have with your partner.

Cooking Together

Cooking ignites the senses, which is just what you need for a romantic evening. Making something together can inspire creativity. Scour your recipe books for a dinner for two, or perhaps find a recipe online (Nigella Lawson always makes it sexy). If you are both feeling brave, try to combine your favourite tastes to discover the flavour profile of your partnership. Indeed, eating together is history's tried and tested way of building connection.

Board Games

Board games are not going to make you bored. Sitting across from your partner, looking in their eyes, finding opportunities for flirty competition... No wonder they call dating a game. Practice good natured problem solving, and maybe consider a prize for the winner.