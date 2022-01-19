Concrete cancer is a common defect when it comes to steel-reinforced concrete buildings. And when it starts manifesting itself, you should attend to it immediately to prevent the construction’s further structural damage. But remember preventing concrete cancer before it occurs is the perfect solution. And preventing concrete cancer involves the following;

Waterproofing

Waterproofing is the best measure you can take against concrete cancer using premium-quality Cosmofin or Wolfin waterproofing membranes. These membranes are usually resistant to punctures and tears. So your structure will experience minimum water leakage. Additionally, these membranes are long-lasting. They can also withstand harsh weather conditions.

Regular maintenance

Does the building have any standing water problems, internal drips, and leaks? Fix them immediately. The reason is that the structure often sucks water up through the concrete layer. Also, deal with the cracks immediately by consulting a professional on how to best seal the gap to prevent further developments.

Note that your building needs regular maintenance focusing on the general wear and tear. Another solution is to change the internal reinforcements and replace them with corrosion-resistant materials like bamboo. Some markets prevent concrete cancer by painting structural concretes with chloride-resistant paints.

Fixing issues showing up immediately

Unfortunately, concrete cancer may still show up even after implementing the above precautions during the construction process. In this case, you can prevent concrete cancer by eliminating the rusted steel. How? Chip away the disfigured concrete before clearing out the entire loose material. The next step involves removing the rusted steel and welding new steel to the intact old steel. Then pour new concrete with additional thickness for proper reinforcement before coating it with waterproof membranes.

Conclusion

After reading this article, you have discovered that preventing concrete cancer may involve waterproofing, regular maintenance, and fixing issues as they occur. But waterproofing is the best way to avoid concrete cancer. Remember that substandard waterproofing or lack of waterproofing may expose the building to concrete cancer risks, leading to severe structural damage.