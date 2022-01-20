Advantages of a Kitchen Splashback

Heat, moisture, and food are just a few things that can damage kitchen walls. Splashbacks are one option for durable protection. They come with other benefits as well, making them an attractive choice. Glass splashbacks offer sturdy and easy-to-clean protection that still looks nice.

Wall Protection

Walls are susceptible to a lot of damage, including stains, scratches, mold, and disintegration. Splashbacks cover part of the wall and protect it. They are installed with a water-tight seal so that moisture and food can't get behind them. Moisture in a porous wall can cause a lot of problems, particularly with mold.

Aesthetics

With so many color and material options available, splashbacks make for great customizable decor. Glass reflects light to brighten a kitchen and make it appear bigger. Colors can be chosen to match the rest of the wall or to serve as a bright accent piece. The sleek look fits well in modern and contemporary style kitchens.

Easy Cleaning

Glass splashbacks are durable and easy to maintain. They resist water and can be simply wiped clean. Food and heat won't stain and it won't scratch or dent like drywall might. Unlike tiles, there is no grout to collect dirt. The non-porous surface can be cleaned with disinfectants to easily remove bacteria. Walls are typically porous and difficult to sanitize.

Cost-Effective

Splashbacks are more cost-effective than other kitchen wall options. They are easier and quicker to install and can be made of affordable material. Besides cleaning, they require little maintenance. There is no re-grouting or re-sealing that needs to be done. They also help to avoid costly repairs to bare walls.

With all these advantages, glass splashbacks are a popular option in kitchens. Find kitchen splashbacks online to see if it is a good choice for you.