Top Tips for Keeping Your Artificial Lawn in Tip-Top Shape

AUCKLAND

One of the main reasons for investing in artificial grass is that it’s easy to maintain. But you’d be remiss to think that ‘low maintenance’ equals ‘no maintenance’. If artificial turf is maintained well, it can last anywhere between 15 and 30 years. So, here are some tips to get the most out of your artificial lawn:

Dry clean

Invest in a sturdy brush and a leaf-blower or rake. While you don’t need to mow artificial grass, it is still susceptible to dust and grime from being outside. So, you should brush your lawn out at least once a week to keep the blades in top condition. You’ll also need to remove leaves and other debris; if you’re using a rake, be sure to work gently so as not to damage the artificial grass blades.

Wash

You’ll need to wash your lawn at least once week – maybe more if you have pets. Drink spills, urine, bird droppings, and other not-so-pleasant items can land on your artificial lawn. To get rid of related unwanted smells and prevent discolouration or bacterial growth, you should rinse off your grass with cool water from the hosepipe. You could also apply some dish soap to gently sponge out stains before rinsing with cool water.

Weed

While it’s unlikely for properly installed artificial grass to allow weeds to grow through its layers, it is still possible for weed seeds to blow in and, if the weeds don’t require a deep root system, to grow in the upper layers of your lawn. While regular brushing should take care of this problem, you may need to, once in while, use a gentle, water-based weed killer to ensure you’re addressing any deeper-lying issues.

Employing these basics should keep your artificial lawn looking great for years to come.