Mental Health Awareness Is Increasing, But What Do Psychologists Do Exactly?

The taboo around seeking therapy for mental and emotional issues is slowly waning. A lot of work still needs to be done in this regard, but more and more people are beginning to understand that mental health is just as important as physical health, and in the same way that there’s no shame in seeking the assistance of doctors when you feel physically unwell, there’s also no shame in attending sessions with Prahran psychologists to improve your mental wellbeing.

The term ‘therapist’ is often used to refer to psychologists, but also functions as an umbrella term for any number of practitioners in the mental health field, regardless of their training levels or type. This can be confusing for patients, as a life coach or spiritual adviser, for example, can be a therapist, but will not provide the same kinds of services as a psychologist.

There’s a place for all kinds of professionals in the field, though, provided that they have at least undergone some level of counselling or equivalent training and are not taking patients for a ride. But in cases where you might be suffering from severe depression and/or anxiety; struggling with self-regulation or stress management; suspect that you might have a disorder like bi-polar or borderline personality; or dealing with trauma, your best bet is to visit a trained psychologist rather than another type of therapist.

This is because psychologists are specifically trained to address mental health issues in ways that are based in science and research. Different psychologists also have different specialisation areas and can, thus, better assist with a specific type or range of issue(s) as specifically presented within, for example, teenagers, people of colour, different genders, and so forth. This kind of specialisation can result in far more successful treatment and positive long-term outcomes.