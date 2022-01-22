Investing In A Storage Unit Can Really Help Your Inter-City Move

CHRISTCHURCH

So, you’re finally moving to Christchurch to make the most of the temperate climate, outdoor lifestyle, and exceptional business and cultural scenes. With all the excitement (and stress) an inter-city move entails, you might be forgiven for focussing on certain logistics while skipping over others. But one key area not to overlook is whether or not you’d need to invest in a (long-term) storage unit.

These kinds of units aren’t necessary if you can directly transport your belongings from your old home to your new one. But there are a lot of cases where this option simply isn’t viable.

For example, if you’re moving for business, you might need to rent a smaller place during your probation phase before committing to moving to Christchurch permanently. Or, you may simply have started work sooner than you’ve been able to buy or rent the right kind of home. In such cases, Christchurch storage units could really meet your interim storage needs.

Similarly, if you’re moving from overseas, your belongings may arrive before you’ve found a permanent place to live. Leaving your freighted belongings in a shipping container for an extended period of time can be really pricey. Transferring your items to a secure (and cheaper) storage unit could, then, be just the answer.

There are also cases where occupation dates might not align. You may have already sold your property, only to find that the transaction for your new home has been delayed. While you might take advantage of occupational rent at your old property, it could prove cheaper and more practical to rent out a storage unit and live in a short-term rental in your new area instead.

Thus, to make your move to Christchurch as seamless and stress-free as possible, remember to include storage unit rental in your considerations.