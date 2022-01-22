Technology: Friend or foe of business networking?

For the average entrepreneur, networking is generally far more a chore than it is enjoyable. Part of the reason for this is that the practice has been around long enough that even newbies are already wary of fielding pitches, phoney smiles, and “we’ll talks” that never materialise.

With improved technology, many have enthusiastically flung themselves into an almost wholesale adoption of online networking, sometimes with the faulty belief that because you’re connecting via a screen, that somehow networking becomes easier. It is, of course, true that online networking can offer greater reach and exposure and promote valuable connections with others. But online networking can feel just as forced, draining, and insincere as in-person networking if meaningful connections are not established and nurtured long-term – you don’t have to look far to find accounts of poor social media engagement leading to severe knocks for a company.

Online networking groups are another great tool for expanding your connection to others around the globe. There are many stories of how meeting with such groups led to businesses expanding their reach into other countries. But again, regardless of whether you’re attending an online or in-person business group, if you’re not consistent with follow-ups and willing to do the hard work of building a mutually beneficial relationship with individuals, it won’t really matter how many people you meet, or how far your network extends.

The reality is that technology can be a great asset in broadening your networking scope. But, it can just as easily prove useless or even damaging to your business, if used poorly. When looking to build your network – both online and in-person – it’s important to only use platforms, tools, and events as a steppingstone for launching into the far more valuable task of putting in the personal effort to maintain actual relationships with actual people.