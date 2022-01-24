Advantages of Cattle Crushes

Cattle crushes are common among farmers in New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, and the UK. But in North America, the name changes to a squeeze chute, a standing stock, or simply a stock. So, what is a cattle crush? Cattle crushes in NZ are strong cages or stalls that farmers use to hold large animals safely while performing some work on them. This article highlights the advantages of owning cattle crushes on your farm. So keep reading

Accessible animal examinations and treatment

Larger animals like horses and cattle can be stubborn and often overpower farmers. So it may be tricky to examine your cattle for diseases efficiently. That’s where cattle crushes come in. A veterinarian can perform a hassle-free clinical examination and physical examination by general inspection with a cattle crush. They can then offer the necessary veterinary treatment to the animal while in the cage.

Easy to weigh and mark animals

It is essential to weigh your cattle often to determine any weight changes. Weight changes can be signs of diseases or abnormalities. The best and easiest way to weigh and mark a large animal is through a cattle crush.

Efficient execution of routine tasks

Like vehicles and aircraft, animals need regular maintenance. So, farmers use cattle crushes to perform routine tasks to keep the cattle in proper shape. These routine tasks include clipping, dosing, and marking, which are easy to perform simultaneously using a cattle crush.

Saves on time and labor

As mentioned above, cattle crushes facilitate the simultaneous performance of routine tasks like dosing, clipping, and marking. So, you might only need a lone operator to weigh and perform routine tasks on large cattle amounts safely and effortlessly, thus promoting effective time and labor utilization.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, a good cattle crush should offer a conducive environment for both the operator and the animal. So, adding to the above advantages, farmers benefit from cattle crushes through reduced stress to the operator and the animal. The environment will be safer and more productive with less stress on these two parties.