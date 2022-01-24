Everything You Need to Know About Twitch Streaming

Setting up a Twitch streaming server can seem like a daunting task to someone without any knowledge or experience in live streaming. However, once you understand the basics, the process is rather straightforward.

The first step to live streaming on Twitch is to create your Twitch account. Most of the platform's features are only available to account holders. Creating an account is a simple process similar to creating an account on any other web service. There is a two-factor identification step required after you create your account. Twitch walks you through how to set this up on your mobile device.

Next, you will need an encoder. Most beginners start with a software encoder, rather than spending more on a hardware encoder. Of course, a hardware encoder will ensure less lag on streams with very large audiences, but when you are just starting out, a software encoder will work fine. Some of the most popular software encoders are Streamlabs OBS, OBS Studio, and xSplit. For a faster and even easier setup, try Twitch's in-house streaming software, which was recently still in open beta.

As far as basic hardware is concerned, you will of course need a computer and a smartphone. Your CPU should be strong enough to support both gaming and simultaneous encoding, Check out the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 for a budget-conscious CPU that packs enough punch to get the job done. An Nvidia RTX graphics card is recommended because it contains integrated hardware encoders.

You will also need a decent microphone. Try the Blue Yeti X for a less expensive model that still provides proper clarity. Along with good audio, you will need a webcam to transmit video. Most laptops come standard with a built-in camera, but upgrading can improve the look of the stream.

Once you've got a basic setup, you can expand over time. Improve your hardware and software. Add lights and maybe even a green screen behind you. Most streamers start small and get better with time.