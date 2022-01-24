What is an OBS Server?

If you want to stream online professionally you may have heard about OBS servers and wondered what they are, or what they can do for you. An OBS server is a necessary software that you will need to use to capture and record information, like audio, video, screen capture, and more, and broadcast in real-time to the platform that you are using to connect with your viewers.

Different OBS servers are designed for different types of users, equipment, and platforms. In their simplest form, these servers enable streamers to connect to the platforms where their viewers are online, most popularly Twitch or Youtube, and they give streamers much more control and customization throughout the process.

An OBS server follows this process; first, the server communicates with your local computer and software and works by collecting what you want to stream, like audio from your microphone, video from your camera, and/or your screen display. Then it packages the recorded data and continuously transmits it to a website or platform that can be accessed by other people. You will be able to control many variables like adjusting volumes through the server while you stream. Many of these servers include very advanced settings, from display sizes to compatibility with overlays, and much more.

Issues and problems with a stream can be frustrating and cause even the best streamers to lose viewers, which is why the majority of professional streamers use OBS servers, which are reliable and provide a strong, smooth stream without buffering, disconnections, or other issues that can be difficult to troubleshoot.

If you'd like to broadcast or livestream your content, OBS servers are the essential software that gets your audio and visuals online. Using one improves the stability and quality of your streams, gives you more control over the appearance of your stream, and provides more options, settings, and versatility.