Chemistry starts 2022 with a bang – welcomes new additions to Creative and Client Service

Independent brand response agency, Chemistry, has announced the appointment of a new senior creative team and three additions to client service after a significant year of organic growth and new business wins.

Neill McAlpine, who notably created ASB’s Clever Cash campaign, joins Chemistry as Senior Art Director from True.

Jacqui Barry, who also worked on ASB as part of the team that created the Ben & Amy 90s throwback TVC has taken the position of Senior Copywriter, joining Chemistry from Dentsu.

McAlpine says: “I’ve always admired Chemistry’s work and the way they approach creativity with their clients. As a self-confessed innovator, I’m excited to help grow Chemistry’s creative offering this year alongside some epic team members and clients.”

Barry adds: “I’m stoked to be joining an independent agency with such amazing ambition, energy and a portfolio of clients who are keen to smash it out of the park with new and creative strategies in 2022.”

With a range of new clients such as TAB, Red Rat and MTF Finance joining Chemistry late last year, the agency has also strengthened client service.

The recent hires are part of Chemistry’s ongoing commitment to fostering new talent within the industry.

Emma Stenhouse has moved to Chemistry from The Socialites while Renee Prasad and Tori Rogers have joined Chemistry after graduating from AUT.

Joint Founding Director of Chemistry, Joseph Silk, says of the appointments: “With our focus on joined-up creativity and digital innovation, it’s vital we continue to expand our offering with the best people. Neill and Jacqui are incredibly talented individuals known for their innovative creativity. We are looking forward to welcoming them to the team alongside our new suits.”