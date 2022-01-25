CHRISTCHURCH

Deciding to join any retirement community like retirement villages in Christchurch involves two critical decisions; is it the lifestyle you want with the best amenities? Is it the right place to get that lifestyle? Read on to get first-hand information on the most important retirement villages' amenities to you.

Room service

Retirement village room services depend on the type of the retirement village. For average retirement villages, the room services are more of housekeeping as the attendants help you with your house chores, thus saving you time. But luxury retirement villages feature less housekeeping and more permanent caretaker services.

Swimming pool

Retirement villages in the 21st century have advanced, thus featuring modern amenities like swimming pools. So, you may consider a retirement village with a swimming pool so that your children and grandchildren can visit you more often. Plus, you get to exercise and relieve stress through swimming. Swimming pools are also excellent at hosting get together with other elderly individuals.

Libraries

A library is a special facility in a retirement community. Most libraries include collections of new release movies, CDs, fiction and non-fiction books. And mostly, the libraries operate on an honest policy. So, after borrowing a book, it's your responsibility to return it on time. Other libraries cover classics, biographies, sports, gardening, travel, and children's books.

Meeting rooms

Being elderly doesn't mean that you no longer own your socializing freedom. So, retirement villages consider that and build various communal and shared areas. Such areas include meeting rooms and restaurants. Gyms, professionally managed gardens, and lounges can also be a retirement village's meeting rooms.

Tennis Courts

Communal spaces like retirement villages offer members the opportunities of participating in regular recreational activities. Tennis games are among these activities. And since most people love playing tennis, you are more likely to get a tennis court in your retirement village of choice. Tennis is a great way of socializing and meeting new people.

Bottom line

Retirement villages should provide the elderly group a comfortable transition out of the work world during a life stage that still demands plenty of living. So, basic amenities in retirement villages help you see that retirement is a new chapter's beginning and not its end.