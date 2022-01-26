The global economy is experiencing its second recession in as many decades, with the Covid-19 pandemic changing the face of employment and the financial realities of many individuals, institutions, and governments around the world. One group that has been hardest hit is Millennials, who have been struggling to gain financial momentum ever since entering the job market in the throughs of the 2009/10 Great Recession. This newest financial knock has, thus, resulted any many demographics, but specifically Millennials, seeking ways of better addressing their financial wellness in 2022.

One such way is to install a personal finance app and use it to track income and expenses. There are many such apps currently on the market, all with their own pros and cons. For many years, Quicken was the gold standard for personal financial management tracking – even before smartphone apps were a thing. But this platform can be comparatively difficult, confusing, and cumbersome for new users, and, frankly, many of the more modern alternatives tend to be more user-friendly and offer users greater flexibility and functionality.

One particularly good Quicken alternative is PocketSmith, which enables users to not only create monthly budgets and track their spending habits, but allows them to make future projections up to 30 years in advance. The app also allows users to track their net worth and plan for retirement well ahead of time. All these, and other functions, presented in the app can really help users to set goals, change habits, and maintain greater financial awareness.

Consistent and accurate financial management is key to financial wellbeing but can be difficult and time consuming. Therefore, investing in a personal finance app could prove valuable for anyone looking to take control of their money and better navigate the financial storms that keep blowing our way.