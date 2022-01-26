Need a Real Estate Agent? Here are 3 Tips to Find the Right One

Buying or selling a house can be a time consuming, difficult, and emotional endeavour. You should, therefore, consider hiring a qualified real estate agent to be by your side. However, not all real estate agents are made equal, so here are 3 tips to help you find the right one.

Check reviews

Online reviews provide a wealth of information, so use them as your first port of call when looking for an agent. But, don’t just rely on star ratings – read through written reviews and peruse websites that objectively compare and contrast different real estate agents or agencies. Taking this first step can greatly assist you in finding the best real estate agents NZ.

Check their knowledge

Don’t just settle for the first well-reviewed agent. Instead, arrange a meeting or home evaluation to test an agent’s knowledge on things like going rates, what types of properties appeal to what types of buyers, recommendations for fixes (for sellers) or adjustments in expectations (for buyers), and so on. If you can establish that the agent knows what they’re talking about, that’s a good sign they’ll offer you a valuable service.

Check your gut

A little-emphasised factor that can hold great significance in respect to how stressful you’ll find the buying/selling process is how well you get along with your chosen agent. It won’t matter how good their reviews are or how knowledgeable they might be if you don’t feel like they hear you or are attune to your needs, if their personality grates you, or if there’s any other factor that makes you less desirous to interact with them regularly. If there’s something that bugs you about a potential agent, rather find someone else who’s passed the first two checks but with whom you also get along.