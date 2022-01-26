Real Estate Agent Reviews Can Help You Make The Right Choice

There’s a lot that goes into selling a house. As much as you might be tempted to believe the hype that the days of the real estate agent are coming to an end thanks to developments in technology that allow homeowners and buyers to connect and sell and buy homes without the pesky middleman, this is far from the truth.

Unless you have copious amounts of time to spend marketing your home, broadening your network, studying up on all the legal requirements, arranging showings, and communicating with various parties like inspectors, lawyers, and potential buyers, chances are you’ll still need an estate agent. The desire to move away from using agents’ services, though, often stems from previous bad experiences. It’s unfortunately not uncommon for people to have had negative encounters with agents who promise the world and then deliver paltry results. An agent who doesn’t do a good job can mean a house remains on the market far longer than necessary. Clients then feel cheated that the agent makes ‘money for nothing’ once a sale does eventually go through.

This is where online real estate agent reviews NZ can really help. As with any other service or product, public feedback can be a useful tool to whittle down contenders and remove any agents a seller believes will not do a good job. Reviews also work as a motivator for agents to actually do good work, so as to keep up their ratings. There are also sites that accurately track and compare agent performance, such as number of sales, turnaround times, and the like. Combining such objective data with general public reviews can significantly streamline the process of finding the right agent who will work hard to sell your home at the best price in the shortest amount of time.