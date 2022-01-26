Want To Improve Your Salsa Dancing? Work On Your Musicality

Musicality is an essential element of dance performance. The better your musicality, the more able you’ll be to ‘feel’ the music you’re dancing to. A better feel of the music, in turn, will lead to improved dance interpretation and expression.

While important in all dance forms, musicality holds a special place in salsa dancing, since this particular dance form is inherently intuitive and expressive. Part of what really makes a salsa dancer’s moves ‘pop’ is their ability to freely work with the music to tell a story. Regardless of whether you’ve taken up salsa dancing for fun or you’re a trained professional, constantly working on your musicality will translate into an overall better performance.

There are a number of ways to improve your salsa musicality. One of the easiest is to simply listen to salsa and other forms of music outside of class time. We all like to listen to our preferred genres of music, but restricting our listening to these alone can make it harder to embrace and work with new sounds in class. In other words, if you don’t regularly listen to salsa music, you’ll find it hard to, well, salsa.

Another way of improving your musicality is to sing (even if it’s just in the shower and off key), as this helps you to hear the rhythm and emotion present within a piece of music. Clapping or counting out beats to your favourite songs can also help you learn to listen to the music that’s playing behind the lyrics.

The more you expose yourself to different music genres and pay attention to different instruments – their sounds and tempos – within a piece of music, the easier it will become to build an emotional connection to both the sounds and your dancing; with that, your dancing will naturally improve.