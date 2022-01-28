Local SEO changing the competition landscape for Wellington-based SMEs

WELLINGTON

Thanks to changes in Google’s search algorithms, SMEs have a far better chance of turning up on first-page search results. This means that SMEs now stand on a more equal ‘search-based’ footing when competing against larger companies. The caveat is, though, that SMEs must now start investing more purposefully in local SEO.

For Wellington-based SMEs, local SEO would mean turning up in Wellington-based consumers’ searches for local products and/or services. For example, if a local SME sells shoes and a potential customer types in search words related to buying shoes in Wellington, that SME’s information should come up on the first page of the customer’s search results. Better yet, if that same SME’s SEO specifies that they operate out of Newtown, then the customer looking for shoes in the area should easily find that SME’s business information.

This kind of first-page listing takes time, and SMEs may be hesitant to pay for SEO Wellington if they don’t see instant results. However, numerous studies have found that in the long-term, when done well, (local) SEO ends up being cheaper than many other forms of advertising, expands SME reach in both B2C and B2B settings; allows for greater collaboration between different business types in service to the public; and has a direct link to increased sales, customer-base growth, and brand loyalty.

When SMEs combine good local SEO investment with other qualities that make them stand out from larger corporates – like personal service, direct community involvement, and a better ability to cater to niche markets – they are able to stand their ground and grow against even the biggest competitors. Next to word-of-mouth and ensuring employee wellbeing, local SEO is an important factor in raising consumer brand awareness and engagement with SMEs, and sets small Wellington-based businesses up well for longevity.